APHC Leadership Pays Glowing Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam On Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid heartfelt tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan on his 148th birth anniversary today and recognized Quaid-e-Azam as a great visionary leader who fought for a separate homeland for Muslims.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great visionary leader and the Muslims of South Asia fought for a separate homeland, which they finally attained in 1947 under his dynamic leadership.

He stated that the people of Kashmir were an integral part of the Pakistan movement and fought shoulder-to-shoulder for the creation of Pakistan.

He added that the people of Kashmir have great love for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan, believing that Pakistan would only be complete when Kashmir is freed from Indian slavery and becomes part of it.

Several other Hurriyat organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, in their separate statements in Srinagar, noted that Quaid-e-Azam referred to Kashmir as the jugular vein and economic backbone of Pakistan.

They stated that accession to Pakistan is the destiny of the Kashmiris, and the Kashmiri people are sacrificing their lives for the completion of Pakistan.

The leaders expressed hope that Pakistan would continue its support for the Kashmiris’ freedom movement and expedite its diplomatic efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute in international forums.

