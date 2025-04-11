Open Menu

APHC Leadership Slam Indian Minister Visit To Disputed Territory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter expressed anger over the visit of the Indian interior minister to Occupied Kashmir.

They called the visit a calculated move to mislead the international community and obscure the ground realities.

APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, general secretary & advocate Pervez Ahmed, information secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rahmani and the minister of the AJK government Taqdees Gilani addressed to a press conference here at the National Press Club on Friday.

The leaders identified India's intransigence as the Primary obstacle to resolving the Kashmir dispute.

They also criticised India’s attempts to alter the geographical landscape of India's occupied Kashmir and to marginalise the local Kashmiri population by reshaping them into a minority within their own homeland.

They also condemned the systematic efforts of the Indian side for erasing the Islamic identity of the region through the enforcement of the Waqf Act and asserted these as failed tactics.

