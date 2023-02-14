UrduPoint.com

APHC-LFK Announce First Batch Emergency Assistance To Türkiye, Syria For Rescue Operation

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) on behalf of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have announced its first batch of emergency assistance to Türkiye and Syria for relief and rescue operation.

Addressing in a press conference here on Tuesday, the leaders of both organizations have expressed their condolence with the people of Türkiye and Syria.

Talking to media, they said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could understand the pain that our brethren were going through in Türkiye and Syria. "Although we do not have much resources to aid people in such a devastating calamity but remaining silent is also not an option" they further said.

Convenor All Parties Hurriyet Conference Mehmood Ahmad Sagar said that APHC in collaboration with Legal Forum For Kashmir (LFK) have decided to work together in this relief and rescue operation in the earthquake hit region. " Our people including students from both parts of Jammu and Kashmir are already on the forefront of relief and rescue operation in Türkiye" Sagar added.

Sheikh Abdul mateen General secretary APHC and Imtiaz Wani Information Secretary APHC also speak on the occasion

