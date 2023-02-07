UrduPoint.com

APHC, LFK Decides To Send Relief Items For Turkish Earthquake Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 09:53 PM

APHC, LFK decides to send relief items for Turkish earthquake victims

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK and Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) leadership on Tuesday decided to send small relief items for Turkish brother and sister affected in Earthquake disaster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK and Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) leadership on Tuesday decided to send small relief items for Turkish brother and sister affected in Earthquake disaster.

In a meeting, APHC and LFK expressed grief and sorrow over the death and destruction caused in Earthquake at Turkiye and Syria as the victims had been waiting for help and assistance in the difficult time.

Both leadership said, "Our towering leaders and teachers including Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai had left us with the legacy of humanity and compassion." Turkiye leadership had always supported the Kashmir cause and raised voice at all international forums against Indian tyranny and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir, they added.

It was an obligation and responsibility of APHC and other Kashmiri leadership to send relief items and commodities to Turkiye people in this calamity.

Commenting on India's perpetrated atrocities against the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), APHC said Kashmiris were fully committed to continue their struggle till get the right to self-determination. India had detained and martyred several Kashmiri people but it could not suppress the freedom movement.

