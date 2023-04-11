APHC meeting urges G20 not to dent its credibility by attending summit in disputed Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) while stressing that the Indian government led by Narendra Modi is continuously peddling false propaganda to push the so-called normalcy narrative has reiterated its call for the boycott of the G20 summit in Srinagar.

The representatives of all APHC constituents at an extraordinary meeting in Srinagar drew the attention of the G20 countries towards cordon and search operations, killings, and arrests by Indian troops in the territory on daily basis and said that these brutal activities are enough to say no to the event in Srinagar, said a press release.

They said that by holding the G20 event in IIOJK, India wants to give legitimacy to its illegal actions of 5 August 2019 in the disputed territory.

The APHC said that G20 nations should not forget that India is committing serious crimes against humanity in Kashmir, and its summit will not only undermine the UN's credibility but will also raise questions over the group's adherence to democratic credentials.

Modi regime, the APHC meeting observed, is trying to distort the truth and twist facts to hoodwink the world into believing as if everything is normal in the occupied territory.

The meeting constituted a sub-committee to further strengthen coordination among the APHC constituents to expedite the struggle for securing the right to self-determination.

Besides G20 countries, the APHC leaders called upon the UN Secretary-General to take a step forward and appoint a special representative to explore a viable solution to the festering Kashmir dispute.