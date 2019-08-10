APHC members called on PPP leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Huriat Conference delegation called on former President of Pakistan and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari here at Parliament House on Friday.

Convener for All Pakistan Huriat Conference Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Syed Abdullah Gillani led the delegation.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Farooq Rahmani, Yusuf Naseem Hasan, Pervez Ahmed Shah, Abdul Majeed Mir, Rafeeq Dar and Murtaza Durrani were part of the delegation.

During the meeting, PPP leaders reposed full confidence in taking forward the pledge of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which was to fight for the cause of Kashmir even if it takes thousand years.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the United Nations should hold India true to the resolutions it had signed. He said that the Kashmiri loyalty towards Pakistan was commendable. Moreover, Chairman Bilawal said that his reference to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the butcher of Gujarat was related to his profession.

Former Prime Minster Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Chaudhary Pervez Ashraf and Faisal Mumtaz Rathore were also present on this occasion.