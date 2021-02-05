APHC, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed gratitude to the people, government and leadership of Pakistan for their unflinching support to the Kashmir cause.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement said, Pakistan has been continuously supporting at every level the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination and raising the Kashmir dispute in the international forums.

He praised the government and people of Pakistani for raising their voice in favor of the oppressed Kashmiri people and observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day to draw the attention of the world community towards the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops on the innocent people of IOJK.

Pakistan is a key party to the Kashmir dispute and a final solution to this dispute is not possible without involvement of Pakistan, he maintained.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in his statement in Srinagar said, Pakistan has been supporting the oppressed people of IIOJK politically, diplomatically and morally since day one of India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan is the only country which is continuing its unwavering support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

He said, that due to Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, three meetings of the UN Security Council were held during since August 2019 in which the Kashmir dispute was discussed. He added that Kashmiri people were determined to continue their struggle despite Indian terrorism and aggression.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, in a statement in Srinagar said, this day acts as a morale booster for subjugated people of IIOJK and helps in a great deal to remind the world community of its responsibility about the human and political tragedy of world the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

At the same time this day also acts as a catalyst to make world aware of miserable life of people under a brutal occupation, he added.

Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, in his statement in Srinagar said that Pakistan had always supported the Kashmir cause and the present government of Imran Khan raised the Kashmir dispute at every international forum vigorously.

He thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their generous support to the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

The Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji, in her statement in Srinagar said, Pakistan is the only country which continues to support Kashmiris.

She said, Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and Pakistan is playing an effective role in highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people at the global level.

The spokesperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Rafia Rasool, in a meeting in Srinagar hailed Pakistan for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day and extending support to the Kashmiris' freedom struggle. She hoped that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

She said the party members including General Secretary, Shameem Shawl, highly value Pakistan's support and hoped that the country would continue its efforts for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in his statement in Srinagar said that expressing solidarity with the subjugated Kashmiris by the government and people of Pakistan gave a new impetus to the Kashmiris who had been victims of Indian state terrorism for a long time.

He said, Pakistan is a party to the Kashmir dispute and it wants Kashmiris to get their birthright to self-determination.

He added that due to the sacrifices made by Kashmiris and the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, the Kashmir dispute had become the focus of international attention and India was facing shame for serious human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, Aquib Wani, in a statement in Jammu thanked Pakistani people, political parties, artists, sportsmen, students, lawyers, media, businessmen and religious leaders for showing solidarity with their struggling brethren in IIOJK.

He said the Pakistanis have proved true through their actions the words of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jinnah that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

The Wariseen-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir in their posters pasted in different areas of the territory on Kashmir Solidarity Day thanked the President, Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister, Imran Khan for effectively presenting the Kashmir dispute at international forum.