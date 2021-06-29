APHC, others pay tributes to Kashmiri martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other organizations while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the outgoing week said that the resistance history of Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed massacres more than any other country had seen during their freedom movements.

APHC Incharge Public Relations, Jammu, Mohammad Sharif Sartaj in a statement denounced the colonial behaviour meted out to the people of Kashmir by India, KMS reported.

The APHC leader expressed his grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Kashmir where common people as well as the leadership belonging to the freedom movement are treated as slaves and deprived of their fundamental rights. "From the blood bathed streets to the hellish prisons, the situation faced by the people is one and the same and that is why, Kashmir has been rightly termed as a beautiful prison by the unbiased travelers and researchers ever visited Kashmir," maintained the statement.

Sharif Sartaj strongly condemned the ruthless killings and untold atrocities inflicted on the freedom loving people of the territory and urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, International Red Cross Committee and other civil rights organizations to impress upon India to allow them to visit the disputed territory to have an on spot observation of the gross violation of human rights at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

He said that the time has come to take serious action against India for its heinous record of genocide, illegal detentions, desecration of the chastity of women and vandalizing of the dwellings on a large scale in Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leader sought help for the world community and the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Social Justice League visited Sambora area of Pulwama to pay homage to Owais Dar, a youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama. The delegation included Social Justice League Chairperson Fatima Bint Asad and spokesperson Alam Zeb Hussain. The delegation paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family. They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Moment Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India could not weaken the Kashmiris' spirit for freedom through oppression and massacres. He said that the Indian occupation forces had intensified their brutalities against the unarmed Kashmiris who are killed on a daily basis.