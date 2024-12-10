APHC, Others Voice Alarm Over Escalating Human Rights Violations In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and various Hurriyat leaders and organizations have raised serious concerns over the escalating human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) aimed at suppressing the Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC and Hurriyat leaders said that while the world celebrates Human Rights Day, today, the people of IIOJK continue to face severe oppression at the hands of Indian troops.
APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar specifically highlighted the ongoing cordon and search operations, house raids, arbitrary arrests, and a relentless campaign of killings by Indian troops.
He also referenced the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted on December 10, 1948, and expressed hope that the international community would eventually address its neglect of the human rights situation in Kashmir.
Other APHC leaders, including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Davinder Singh Bahal, Narender Singh Khalsa, Junaid-ul-Islam, Mohammad Aaqib, and the High Court Bar Association of Srinagar, also issued statements condemning the dire human rights situation in IIOJK.
They noted that for over three decades, the situation in IIOJK has remained unchanged, with human rights abuses continuing to intensify, particularly after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
This move led to the imposition of strict lockdowns, extrajudicial actions, and severe communication blockages, further exacerbating the suffering of the Kashmiri population.
Given the worsening human rights situation in IIOJK, the leaders urged the international community to take immediate and serious notice of the brutal actions perpetrated by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.
