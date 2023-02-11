APHC-Pak chapter pays rich tributes to Maqbool Butt for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir (APHC) Pakistan chapter, Convener Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani while paying tributes to the prominent martyred Kashmiri leader, Mohammad Maqbool Butt said that the martyr was a great freedom leader who lit the candle of freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a joint statement issued here, they said the Kashmiri people treading the path of martyr Maqbool Butt was writing a new chapter of history of sacrifices in the occupied territory.

"The hearts of men and women are bright and they are giving sacrifices to continue the mission of their great leader," they added.

They said that since February 11, 1984, when Maqbool Butt was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar jail, his body is still buried in the jail premises.

They urged the UN to send a team to take stock of the sufferings of the oppressed people of IIOJK and the plight of the Kashmiri detainees adding that the life of many incarcerated Hurriyat leaders implicated in false cases is in danger and the UN should force India to release all such leaders from illegal detention.