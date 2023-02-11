UrduPoint.com

APHC-Pak Chapter Pays Rich Tributes To Maqbool Butt For Kashmir Cause

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

APHC-Pak chapter pays rich tributes to Maqbool Butt for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir (APHC) Pakistan chapter, Convener Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani while paying tributes to the prominent martyred Kashmiri leader, Mohammad Maqbool Butt said that the martyr was a great freedom leader who lit the candle of freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a joint statement issued here, they said the Kashmiri people treading the path of martyr Maqbool Butt was writing a new chapter of history of sacrifices in the occupied territory.

"The hearts of men and women are bright and they are giving sacrifices to continue the mission of their great leader," they added.

They said that since February 11, 1984, when Maqbool Butt was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar jail, his body is still buried in the jail premises.

They urged the UN to send a team to take stock of the sufferings of the oppressed people of IIOJK and the plight of the Kashmiri detainees adding that the life of many incarcerated Hurriyat leaders implicated in false cases is in danger and the UN should force India to release all such leaders from illegal detention.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Sagar Jammu New Delhi February Women All From

Recent Stories

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

47 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

56 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex C ..

PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex Committee decisions

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.