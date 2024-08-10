APHC Pay Tribute To Shaikh Abdul Aziz On His 16th Martyrdom Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Incarcerated senior leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Shabir Ahmed Shah and Nayeem Ahmed Khan, along with other Hurriyat leaders, have paid glowing tributes to the revered Kashmiri leader, Shaheed-e-Azeemat Shaikh Abdul Aziz, on the occasion of his 16th martyrdom anniversary.
According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, Shaikh Abdul Aziz was martyred by Indian troops on August 11, 2008, while he was leading a massive march towards Azad Kashmir. The march was a protest against the economic blockade imposed on the Kashmir Valley by Hindutva extremists in Jammu.
In a message from Tihar Jail, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), honored the supreme sacrifices made by the martyred leader, describing Shaikh Aziz as a man of unparalleled honesty and integrity who dedicated his entire life to the Kashmir cause.
Shah emphasized that Shaikh Aziz was one of the pioneering figures of the ongoing liberation struggle, enduring countless trials and tribulations in his relentless pursuit of the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Shaikh Aziz Shaheed will be remembered for generations in the annals of Kashmir’s history for his unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle,” Shah stated.
