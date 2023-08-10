APHC pay Tributes to martyr Sheikh Aziz on eve of his martyrdom anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri leader, Shaheed-e-Azeemat Sheikh Abdul Aziz, on the eve of his 15th martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir media service,Sheikh Abdul Aziz was martyred by Indian troops on 11th August in 2008 while he was leading a procession from Srinagar to the Line of Control against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in his message from Tihar Jail said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz championed the Kashmir cause throughout his life and even rendered the ultimate sacrifice for this purpose. He said that contribution and sacrifices of the martyred leader in the freedom movement were unforgettable.

APHC vice chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar while highlighting the contribution and sacrifices of the martyred leader for the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz was truly a man of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause.He maintained that Sheikh Aziz went through trials and tribulations for his role in the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determination. He said that Indian agencies had martyred over a dozen APHC leaders including Mir Waiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani lone, Muhmmad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmed Shah. These dastardly acts are aimed to intimidate Kashmiris.

He said that the martyred leader would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his indomitable role and peerless contribution in the freedom movement.

Jailed APHC leader, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, in a massage in Srinagar Central Jail paying homage to Sheikh Aziz reaffirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs. He said Sheikh Aziz was a visionary political leader who faced bullets on his chest instead of surrendering before the Indian military might.

He also condemned the continued unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

APHC leaders, Fareeda Behanji, Junaidul islam, Peer Attauallah Shah and other leaders and paties, in their statements in Srinagar said that the martyrdom of Sheikh Aziz gave a new spark to the Kashmiris' ongoing movement for the right to self-determination. They said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go in vain and would accomplish their mission, come what may. They said that the best tribute to Sheikh Aziz and other Kashmiri martyrs is to carry forward the sacred cause for which they have laid down their lives.They described Sheikh Aziz as a bold, brave and sincere leader and said that he preferred martyrdom but never bowed before oppressor India.

The APHC leaders said hundreds of pro-freedom leaders including Masarrat Aalam Bhat, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Aasyia Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmed Khan are rotting in Indian jails . The lives of these leaders are in danger and the international community must come forward to save their lives.

APHC-AJK leader in a statement in Islamabad also paid tributes to Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martrydom anniversary being observed tomorrow. KMS-KMeanwhile, senior APHC-AJK chapter leaders including A Gen Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Shaikh Yaqoob, Imtiyaz Wani , Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in their statement issued in Islamabad said Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a determined, confident, steadfast and dedicated leader who will continue to inspire the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the freedom of their motherland from Indian subjugation. They said that the long services of Sheikh Aziz for the freedom movement would be remembered in history with golden words. He said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will bring positive results soon and they will attain freedom from Indian yoke.