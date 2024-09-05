APHC pays glowing tributes to 1965 war heroes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), while greeting Pakistan on its Defense Day, has paid glowing tributes to the heroes of 1965 war who sacrificed lives to defend their motherland and defeated evil designs of the enemy.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said 6th September, Pakistan’s Defense Day, is the tale of bravery and heroism.

On this memorable day the Pakistani nation stood united as one solid edifice to meet the onslaught of the enemy that chose the cover of darkness to achieve its nefarious designs. Strong and prosperous Pakistan is not only a key to the peace in the region but also a guarantee to the success of the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiri people, the statement said.

The Kashmir dispute, he said, is the main hurdle in the peace in the region. “will remain a dream unless the Kashmir issue is resolved according to UN resolutions and wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris people,” he added.

The other Hurriyat leaders and parties, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Ghulam Nabi War, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Muhammad Aaqib, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir in their separate statements said that Indian hegemonic and expansionary designs were a real threat to world peace and peace of south Asia. They said Kashmir is the main cause of enmity between India and Pakistan, adding Pakistan has always supported the just struggle of Kashmiri people for self-determination.

It is the real ambassador of Kashmiris who is advocating the Kashmir cause at every international and regional forum, they maintained.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, General Secretary Parvez Ahmad Shah, Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Gulshan Ahmed and Imtiyaz Wani in their separate statements in Islamabad said Pakistan is the only hope for Kashmiris and thanked Pakistan for its rock-solid support and hoped that Pakistan would further expedite its diplomatic efforts for Kashmir resolution.

They said India has declared full-fledged war against Kashmiris and deployed over one million troops to crush the popular voice of freedom but has miserably failed to conquer unarmed Kashmiris.

The APHC-AJK leaders said India has thrust many wars on Pakistan to punish it for supporting Kashmir cause. It is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize it, they added. Despite all these conspiracies, Pakistan stands like a rock with Kashmiris, they maintained.

They said APHC-AJK believes that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue can resolve disputes and bring peace which is vital for the betterment of South Asian people. They said the implementation of UN resolutions in letter and spirit is the most viable solution to the Kashmir dispute and urged the UN to take concrete steps for settlement of the Kashmir dispute and restore its lost credibility and glory.