APHC pays rich tribute to martyred of APS on 10th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Muhammad Safi, General Secretary Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed and Secretary Information Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a joint statement issued here on Monday, have paid rich tribute to the innocent children martyred during the terrorist attack on Peshawar Army Public School on December 16, 2014.

According to the APHC statement, the entire Kashmiri nation has termed those involved in this tragic incident as terrorists and enemies of humanity.

The three leaders said that in this cowardly and heartbreaking attack, innocent children and teachers like flowers were mercilessly martyred. This is one of the darkest chapters in history.

This incident has sent a wave of grief and sorrow not only in Pakistan but also all over the world and the hearts of nations that love humanity have become sad and sorrowful.

The Hurriyat leaders said that murder is a very big crime, according to the Holy Quran, killing a single person is equal to killing the entire humanity. Martyring innocent angels who have no fault. Who had gone to light the candle of knowledge to improve their own and their nation's future. Whom their mothers had sent to school with thousands of dreams. This tragedy is not of any one city, country or nation, but it is the tragedy of the entire humanity.

The three leaders said in their statement on the occasion of this day that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the entire Kashmiri nation equally share the grief of the families of the martyrs and pray that Allah protects Pakistan from its internal and external enemies so that this great country can progress twice as much day and night as well as fulfill the purpose for which it was created.