APHC Pays Rich Tribute To Martyred Of APS On 10th Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Muhammad Safi, General Secretary Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed and Secretary Information Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a joint statement issued here on Monday, have paid rich tribute to the innocent children martyred during the terrorist attack on Peshawar Army Public School on December 16, 2014.
According to the APHC statement, the entire Kashmiri nation has termed those involved in this tragic incident as terrorists and enemies of humanity.
The three leaders said that in this cowardly and heartbreaking attack, innocent children and teachers like flowers were mercilessly martyred. This is one of the darkest chapters in history.
This incident has sent a wave of grief and sorrow not only in Pakistan but also all over the world and the hearts of nations that love humanity have become sad and sorrowful.
The Hurriyat leaders said that murder is a very big crime, according to the Holy Quran, killing a single person is equal to killing the entire humanity. Martyring innocent angels who have no fault. Who had gone to light the candle of knowledge to improve their own and their nation's future. Whom their mothers had sent to school with thousands of dreams. This tragedy is not of any one city, country or nation, but it is the tragedy of the entire humanity.
The three leaders said in their statement on the occasion of this day that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the entire Kashmiri nation equally share the grief of the families of the martyrs and pray that Allah protects Pakistan from its internal and external enemies so that this great country can progress twice as much day and night as well as fulfill the purpose for which it was created.
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG engages police for Polio eradication drive5 minutes ago
-
APHC pays rich tribute to martyred of APS on 10th anniversary5 minutes ago
-
December 16 marked recalling India’s involvement in Pakistan’s 1971 dismemberment15 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio drive kicks off in Multan35 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked35 minutes ago
-
12 law breakers nabbed1 hour ago
-
Nation standing firm against terrorism: PM12 hours ago
-
Ministry releases names of 47 Pakistanis rescued from boat near Greece13 hours ago
-
Anti-Encroachment drive conducted in Taluka Qasimabad13 hours ago
-
Death toll rises as jeep plunges into river in Neelum Valley13 hours ago
-
President grieves on loss of lives in boat tragedy13 hours ago
-
Man kills wife14 hours ago