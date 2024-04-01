APHC pays rich tributes to Dr. Guru, urges resolution of Kashmir dispute

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs and noted Kashmiri physician, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru, on his 31st martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while urging the resolution of the Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs and noted Kashmiri physician, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru, on his 31st martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while urging the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Manhas, described Kashmir as the root cause of tension in the South Asian region, highlighting its role in sparking wars between Pakistan and India. He noted the alarming escalation of nuclear arsenals and defense budgets by both countries despite widespread misery among their populations.

The APHC emphasized that Kashmir remains the bone of contention between Pakistan and India and called on world powers to pressurize the Government of India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The spokesman also paid high tribute to Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru, an educated and reputed heart surgeon, who sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause. He further demanded an independent probe into all incidents of extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian troops over the past thirty-six years.