APHC Pays Rich Tributes To Dr. Guru, Urges Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs and noted Kashmiri physician, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru, on his 31st martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while urging the resolution of the Kashmir dispute
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs and noted Kashmiri physician, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru, on his 31st martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while urging the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
The APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Manhas, described Kashmir as the root cause of tension in the South Asian region, highlighting its role in sparking wars between Pakistan and India. He noted the alarming escalation of nuclear arsenals and defense budgets by both countries despite widespread misery among their populations.
The APHC emphasized that Kashmir remains the bone of contention between Pakistan and India and called on world powers to pressurize the Government of India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.
The spokesman also paid high tribute to Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru, an educated and reputed heart surgeon, who sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause. He further demanded an independent probe into all incidents of extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian troops over the past thirty-six years.
Recent Stories
IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case
WB, IFC to continue support for Pakistan’s development goals
Abbottabad Police crackdown on criminals continues, mobile snatcher aprehended
WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas
AJK PM expresses grief over passing of prominent figures
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission
Court awards nine year sentence to a drug peddler
SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri
RPO awarded commendation certificate to SHO Chakri
AJK people face sudden price hike during holy month
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures foolproof security arrangements f ..
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case53 seconds ago
-
Abbottabad Police crackdown on criminals continues, mobile snatcher aprehended4 minutes ago
-
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission19 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine year sentence to a drug peddler4 minutes ago
-
SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri6 minutes ago
-
RPO awarded commendation certificate to SHO Chakri6 minutes ago
-
AJK people face sudden price hike during holy month6 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures foolproof security arrangements for Chinese nationals ..6 minutes ago
-
SC larger bench to take up IHC's judges letter case as suo-motu44 minutes ago
-
Armed men attack police in Bahawalnagar44 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-20745 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as Himalayan snow melts45 minutes ago