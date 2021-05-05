UrduPoint.com
APHC Pays Rich Tributes To Sopore Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

APHC pays rich tributes to Sopore martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Nathipora Sopore and said that since 1947 the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have offered exemplary sacrifices for the sacred cause of freedom.

More than five lac people have been martyred, chastity of thousands of women bruised, lacs of people incarcerated, tortured and disabled, billions worth belongings including residential houses and agricultural products have been set ablaze and destroyed at the cruel hands of Indian occupation forces, said a news release issued here.

While paying salutes to the invincible freedom sentiments of the brave people of Kashmir, the Hurriyet leaders said that with every passing day we bury our young sons of the soil and refresh our pledge to lead the ongoing freedom moment to its logical conclusion.

They expressed their deep concern over the plight of prisoners languishing in different jails in and outside the state, at the hands of cruel jail authorities and cited the example of aged Hurriyet leader, Mohamed Ashraf Sehraie, Shahidul islam and Farooq Ahmed Dar, detained in Udhampur and Tihar jails. Whereas, Mohamed Ashraf Sehraie suffers from multiple ailments the latter two detainees are Covid positive,They urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other Human Rights Organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, International Red Cross Committee to impress upon India to release unconditionally these ailing and aged jailed leaders and other activists keeping in view the fast growing corona virus hitting India badly.

