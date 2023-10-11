APHC pays tribute to martyr Hurriyet leader Altaf Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Wednesday paid rich tribute to martyred senior Hurriyet leader Altaf Ahmad Shah who had embraced martyrdom in Indian captivity on this day, last year.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Altaf Ahmad Shah, who was son-in-law of the icon of Kashmir freedom movement martyred Syed Ali Gilani, had been languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail since his arrest in 2017 and was diagnosed with late-stage renal cancer.

The APHC spokesman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) spokesman advocate Arshad Iqbal, and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Chairman, Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their statements said that Altaf Ahmad Shah was the victim of target killing by India and his custodial death

was a deep-rooted conspiracy of the Hindutva Modi regime to eliminate Hurriyet leadership being easy target in jail.

They called upon the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international human rights organizations to impress upon India to immediately release all illegally detained pro-freedom leaders including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and all other illegally detained Kashmiris from India’s death cells. They also urged them to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IIOJK Bar Association said the death of Altaf Shah is an explicit case of custodial killing and Indian judiciary have failed to protect the life of the under-trial Kashmiri political prisoners.