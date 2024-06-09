APHC Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Chhota Bazaar Massacre
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the Chhota Bazaar massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.
According to Kashmir Media Service, The APHC honoured the martyrs of the Chhota Bazaar massacre on their anniversary.
On June 11, 1991, Indian troops indiscriminately fired on unarmed shopkeepers, passers-by, women, and children in Srinagar's Chhota Bazaar, killing dozens.
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas strongly condemned the increasing Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the confiscation of properties and the dismissal of Kashmiri employees from government services.
He said that the sacred mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.
