APHC Pledges To Continue Struggle For Securing Right To Self-determination

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry on their political struggle till settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant United Nations resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir were engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their political right in accordance with the UN resolutions but the Modi led Indian government had employed brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice.

He said that the Indian forces’ personnel were killing the Kashmiris in so-called cordon and search operations and arresting them in fake cases for demanding their right to self-determination. He said that thousands of people were lodged in various jails of India and IIOJK and that New Delhi was using draconian laws to prolong their detention on one pretext or the other.

The detainees include the APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and others, he added.

Notwithstanding Indian machinations and brutalities, the Kashmiri people were determined not rest till achieving freedom from New Delhi’s illegal rule, he maintained.

He termed the Indian Lok Sabha election in IIOJK as a drama aimed at misleading the word about the real situation in the territory.

The APHC urged the UN, OIC, EU and G20 countries to impress upon India to give the Kashmiris their right to decide their political future in line with UN resolutions, adding, this is a prerequisite for establishing peace, stability and prosperity in the south Asian region.

