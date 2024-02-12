Open Menu

APHC Praises IIOJK People For Strongly Responding To Call For Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

APHC praises IIOJK people for strongly responding to call for shutdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Masarrat Aalam Butt and senior leaders Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Nayeem Ahmad Khan have commended the resilient people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for steadfastly engaging in a robust political struggle against India, both domestically and

internationally.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders in their messages from New Delhi’s Tihar jail highlighted the political maturity, wisdom, and practical approach demonstrated by the people of IIOJK, particularly in their observance of the shutdown on February 11 to honor the martyrdom anniversary of the revered liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

It is worth noting that Muhammad Maqbool Butt was executed in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984. Another Kashmiri leader Muhammad Afzal Guru met a similar fate on February 9, 2013.

Both the leaders were executed without fair trials for their pivotal roles in the ongoing freedom movement of Kashmiris.

The APHC leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom, stressing that heroes like Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru, unjustly executed, remain integral to the resistance movement’s spirit.

In condemning the recent surge in arbitrary arrests across the occupied territory, the leaders said that such oppressive tactics cannot deter the Kashmiri populace from their pursuit of freedom from Indian subjugation.

Furthermore, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Nayeem Ahmad Khan called upon the United Nations to take decisive action to compel India to halt its atrocities, including genocide, extrajudicial killings and gross human rights violations perpetrated by its troops in IIOJK.

It stressed the urgent need for a resolution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi February Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

2 days ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

2 days ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

2 days ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

2 days ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan