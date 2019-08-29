APHC president appeals UN to take immediately steps to stop ethnic cleansing in IOK

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :All parties Hurriyet conference (APHC) president Syed Faiz Naqshbandi Thursday appealed that the United Nations (UN) to resolve Kashmir dispute immediately and take practical steps to stop ethnic cleansing in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking in Radio programme, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir and we appreciate Pakistan's efforts to expose India systematic genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz said that the people of Kashmir are eyeing upon Pakistan to take concrete and practical steps to pressurize India to end Indian state terrorism in occupied valley.

It is more than 24 days that there is complete lockdown in the whole Indian Occupied valley, he mentioned.

He said Kashmiri citizens are not allowed to come out of their homes and patients are dying due to unavailability of medical treatment and medicine.

He urged the International community must intervene and pressurize India to stop grave human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.