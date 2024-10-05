APHC raises alarm over demographic changes in IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has issued a strong warning regarding the demographic situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has issued a strong warning regarding the demographic situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said that the territory’s Muslim majority status was facing a “grave threat” at the hands of the Hindutva regime in India led by Narendra Modi.

He said the Modi regime is intensifying efforts to alter the demographic makeup of IIOJK over the past five years. India is systematically paving the way for “settler colonialism,” alleging that the regime is granting domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris as part of a broader strategy to convert the Muslim majority into a minority, he added.

The spokesman said that the revocation of Article 370 was primarily aimed at engineering demographic change in IIOJK.

He highlighted that the issuance of domicile certificates to non-locals was a deliberate tactic to erase the identity of Kashmiris and disrupt their longstanding connection to the land.

Minhas further said that Kashmiris were facing violence and eviction from their homes as part of a “vicious plan” designed to alter the territory’s demographics. He called these actions a violation of United Nations resolutions and the Geneva Convention, stating, “The Modi regime’s efforts to change IIOJK’s demographics constitute a war crime.”

In a call for international intervention, Minhas urged the United Nations to take action against what he characterized as fascist policies aimed at altering the region’s demographic composition. He reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, insisting that India cannot unilaterally change its status.