APHC Raises Alarm Over House Raids In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has voiced deep concern over the unsettling atmosphere created by nightly raids conducted by Indian forces on the residences of peace-loving leaders and activists in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has voiced deep concern over the unsettling atmosphere created by nightly raids conducted by Indian forces on the residences of peace-loving leaders and activists in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas condemned the nocturnal house raids, property attachments, and arrests of innocent youth by Indian forces and agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency.
Expressing solidarity with the affected Kashmiris, APHC urged the United Nations to take immediate notice of the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory. The statement emphasized that such repressive measures cannot intimidate the resilient Kashmiri populace into submission.
Furthermore, APHC called upon the Indian government to abandon its obstinance on the Kashmir dispute and honor the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
