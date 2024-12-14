APHC raises alarm over judicial terrorism faced by Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the ongoing judicial terrorism being inflicted upon Kashmiri detainees held in the jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and across India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas urged the United Nations, human rights organizations and the International Court of Justice to take immediate notice of the systematic abuse of Kashmiri political detainees through judicial terrorism.

He highlighted the plight of numerous prominent leaders and activists including APHC Chairman Masarat Alam Butt, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Naheed Nasreen, Fahmida Sofi, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Miraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Islam, Bilal Siddiqui, Maulvi Bashir Irfani, Amir Hamza, Dr Hamid Fayaz, Abdul Ahmad Parra, Noor Mohammad Fayaz, Hayat Ahmad Butt, Shaukat Hakim, Zafar Akbar Butt, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Mohammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafique Ahmad Ganai, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Umar Adil Dar, Saleem Nanaji, Mohammad Yasin Butt, Fayyaz Hussain Jafari, Adil Sijraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Syed Shahid Yusuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yusuf Shah, Aizaz Ahmad Sheikh, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga, Advocate Mohammad Ashraf Butt, Advocate Muzaffar Qayoom, Shabroze Bano, Afrina Gani, Nageena Manzoor, Muneera Begum, Safeena Begum, Ishrat Rasool, human rights defender Khurram Parvez, journalists Irfan Majid and Majid Haidri and thousands of other Kashmiris who continue to endure illegal detention in jails within IIOJK and distant locations across India.

Minhas emphasized that the Modi-led Hindutva government is deliberately prolonging the detention of these individuals using unjust and manipulative tactics, depriving them of their basic rights, including medical care and access to essential services.

He pointed out that these political prisoners are being denied their lawful entitlements under both domestic and international law, particularly those rights afforded to detainees.

The spokesperson further stressed that many detainees, who have been falsely accused, are being denied access to documentary evidence for the charges leveled against them. Some of these individuals have been imprisoned for years without any formal judicial process.

Minhas also condemned the use of notorious agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) by the Indian government to intimidate, harass and coerce these detainees.

Minhas appealed to the international community to urgently address the ongoing human rights violations being perpetrated by India in IIOJK.

He urged global organizations to exert pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute and ensure justice for the victims of this judicial terrorism.