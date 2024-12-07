APHC reaffirms Kashmir dispute as undeniable reality, slams India’s repression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has reiterated that the Kashmir dispute remains an undeniable reality that cannot be suppressed by India through repression, force and intimidation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia is intricately tied to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He asserted that India’s continued use of force and its intransigence in addressing the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people only prolongs suffering and instability in the region.

Minhas lamented that India’s refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue has hindered progress toward a peaceful resolution of the long-pending dispute.

Minhas strongly condemned the actions of the BJP-led Indian government, particularly the administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and the personnel of Indian forces.

He criticized the continued targeting of the Kashmiri people through brutal cordon and search operations, house raids, and the sealing of properties by notorious agencies such as the National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency.

He highlighted the systematic confiscation of properties belonging to Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders, activists, their families, and organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami.

“The occupation authorities have also demolished homes, shops, shopping complexes, and other properties across the occupied territory, exacerbating the suffering of the Kashmiri people”, he said.

The APHC described this situation as a new normal in Kashmir, where such brutal measures are designed to intimidate and pressure the local population into relinquishing their support for the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

These tactics, the APHC said, are part of a broader effort by the Indian government to crush Kashmiris’ political aspirations and break their resolve.

The statement also condemned the actions of Indian troops during cordon and search operations, particularly during the harsh winter months, when people, especially women and children, are subjected to severe physical and psychological distress, forced to endure hours in the open in freezing temperatures, enduring humiliation and harassment.

The APHC further said that Modi’s Hindutva regime was using property seizures and demolitions as tools of political vendetta in IIOJK.

This orchestrated campaign, it said, is intended to force Kashmiris to abandon their demand for a plebiscite, a commitment that India made under United Nations resolutions but has failed to honor.

The APHC reaffirmed that the struggle for Kashmir’s right to self-determination would continue, no matter the scale of Indian oppression.