APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, posters again appear

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its call for the 'Hyderpora Chalo' on the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference leaders Muhammad Ramzan, Shahid Saleem, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Muhammad Iqbal, Mukhtar Waza, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, Farida Behanji, Syed Saleem Gilani, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Ghulam Nabi War, Waseem Ahmed, Ghazi Manzoor, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Jameel Ahmed, Peezada Atta Uallah in their statements issued in Srinagar urged the Kashmiris living across the Line of Control and abroad to hold protest demonstrations on the day to expose Indian crimes in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media service reported.

They said that Syed Ali Gilani who dedicated his entire life and sacrificed everything for the sacred cause of freedom is the role model for the generation to come.

The leaders said that India can kill Kashmiris but cannot defeat their spirit of freedom. They appealed to the UN, OIC and international human rights organization to take cognizance of human rights violations by India in Kashmir and take immediate and concrete steps to stop Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, posters have been once again pasted on walls, pillars and electric poles in different areas of the occupied territory by APHC, Wareseen-e-Shuda, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement,JK Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Resistance Youth Forum Jammu Kashmir, Democratic Youth Forum JK and other organizations urging the people to march towards Hyderpora to pay tributes to the veteran leader, on September 01. They have also asked imams and khateebs of mosques to hold special prayers for Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri martyrs.