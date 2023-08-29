Open Menu

APHC Reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' Call On Friday, Posters Again Appear

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 05:13 PM

APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, posters again appear

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its call for the 'Hyderpora Chalo' on the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its call for the 'Hyderpora Chalo' on the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference leaders Muhammad Ramzan, Shahid Saleem, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Muhammad Iqbal, Mukhtar Waza, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, Farida Behanji, Syed Saleem Gilani, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Ghulam Nabi War, Waseem Ahmed, Ghazi Manzoor, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Jameel Ahmed, Peezada Atta Uallah in their statements issued in Srinagar urged the Kashmiris living across the Line of Control and abroad to hold protest demonstrations on the day to expose Indian crimes in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media service reported.

They said that Syed Ali Gilani who dedicated his entire life and sacrificed everything for the sacred cause of freedom is the role model for the generation to come.

The leaders said that India can kill Kashmiris but cannot defeat their spirit of freedom. They appealed to the UN, OIC and international human rights organization to take cognizance of human rights violations by India in Kashmir and take immediate and concrete steps to stop Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, posters have been once again pasted on walls, pillars and electric poles in different areas of the occupied territory by APHC, Wareseen-e-Shuda, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement,JK Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Resistance Youth Forum Jammu Kashmir, Democratic Youth Forum JK and other organizations urging the people to march towards Hyderpora to pay tributes to the veteran leader, on September 01. They have also asked imams and khateebs of mosques to hold special prayers for Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri martyrs.

Related Topics

India Protest United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Ghazi March September Media All OIC

Recent Stories

Stock markets extend gains

Stock markets extend gains

2 minutes ago
 Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contra ..

Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contract

9 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-p ..

Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-pathogens affecting immunity in ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ intervie ..

Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ interview with astronaut live from spa ..

16 minutes ago
 Rupee extends losses against dollar

Rupee extends losses against dollar

4 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation S ..

Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation Skills Bootcamp - Cohort52’

46 minutes ago
Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS ..

Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati Training Academy to empower di ..

1 hour ago
 Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally ..

Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally in 2022, new IRENA report show ..

1 hour ago
 DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#03 ..

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 ..

Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

2 hours ago
 ARY ZAP awarded live-streaming rights for Pakistan ..

ARY ZAP awarded live-streaming rights for Pakistan vs South Africa women's serie ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan