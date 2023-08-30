APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its call for the 'Hyderpora Chalo' march on the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani on Friday.

According to Kashmir media service, APHC leaders Muhammad Ramzan, Shahid Saleem, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Muhammad Iqbal, Mukhtar Waza, Engineer Hilal Ahmad Wa and Farida Behanji in their statements in Srinagar have urged the Kashmiris living across the Line of Control and abroad to hold protest demonstrations on the day to expose Indian crimes in the occupied.

They said that Syed Ali Gilani sacrificed everything for the sacred cause of freedom and is a role model for the generation to come.