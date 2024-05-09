Open Menu

APHC Reiterates Resolve To Continue Struggle Till Completion Of Martyrs’ Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:55 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has thanked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its consistent and steadfast support to the Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has thanked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its consistent and steadfast support to the Kashmir cause.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, hailed the OIC for adopting a comprehensive declaration stressing on urgent need to resolve the longstanding disputes including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir as per United Nations’ relevant resolutions.

He also appreciated the Muslim body for taking a bold stance on the issue of Palestine calling for an immediate end to genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel and expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir in difficult times.

The APHC-AJK Convener said that the declaration reaffirming the continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and calling upon the United Nations Security Council to take effective measures to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite has boosted the morale of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader Altaf Hussain Wani also expressed his gratitude to the OIC for its continued support to Kashmiris’ legitimate cause and adopting clear cut stance on Palestine and Kashmir issues at its recently concluded summit held in Gambian capital Banjul.

