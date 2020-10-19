APHC reiterates to fight Indian aggression in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the Indian aggression against the innocent people of Kashmir and reiterated that despite all difficulties they would continue to fight it.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC General Secretary, Moulvi Bashir Ahmad in chair, vowed to continue the struggle in accordance with the guiding principles and added that under no circumstances India would be allowed to succeed in its nefarious designs.

It was said in the meeting that the sacrifices rendered by the people for the success of the liberation movement would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The participants of the meeting decided that despite all restrictions, they would intensify mass contact campaign and would stand by the people in their grief to alleviate their problems.

It was decided that October 27 would be observed as a black day and in this connection a call for strike has been given all over Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on that day.

Leaders of all the APHC constituents including Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Yasmeen Raja, Zamaruda Habib, Ghulam Ahmad Nago, Bashir Ahmad Andarabi, Arshad Ayub, Khawaja Firdous, Fayyaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Syed Muhammad Shafee, Devendar Singh, Mir Shahid Saleem and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar participated in the meeting.