APHC Reiterates Urgent Need For UN Action On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM

APHC reiterates urgent need for UN action on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) As the world is observing United Nations Day, today, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated the urgent need for the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

On the UN’s 79th anniversary, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concerns about the organization’s credibility, highlighting India’s ongoing disregard for Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

“It is time for the global body to exercise its authority and implement its resolutions on Kashmir,” he stated and emphasized that the unresolved Kashmir dispute raises significant questions about the UN’s effectiveness. He asserted, “UN Day serves as a reminder that the Kashmir issue remains on the agenda despite over seven decades of inaction.

Minhas called for unwavering global support for the Kashmiris, urging the UN to fulfill its obligation regarding their right to self-determination. He noted that UN resolutions explicitly uphold the Kashmiris’ right to a free and fair referendum.

The spokesman criticized the actions of the Modi regime since August 5, 2019, asserting that they violate established UN resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that the Kashmir dispute is the oldest issue on the UNSC’s agenda, necessitating immediate action from the UN.

“Resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions is vital for peace and stability in South Asia,” Minhas concluded, calling for renewed international attention to the plight of the Kashmiri people.

