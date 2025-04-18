APHC remembers S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid tributes to the martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani who was killed by the Indian forces on this day in 1998 at his hometown in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary, said that he was a legendary character whose life and sacrifices would live on eternally in the hearts of every freedom and peace-loving across the occupied territory. He said that martyred Wani sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause.

He also expressed concern over the increase in human rights violations and illegal detention of the youth at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to come forward in a big way to stop India from killing innocent Kashmiris.

The ruthless suppression of dissent in the territory, he said, had resulted in the wholesale arrests and imprisonment of political workers, civil and rights activists. He said thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leadership, youth and activists, who have been arrested before and after 5th August 2019, have been languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.