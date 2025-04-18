Open Menu

APHC Remembers S Hameed Wani On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM

APHC remembers S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid rich tributes to the martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani who was killed by the Indian forces on this day in 1998 at his hometown in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary, said that he was a legendary character whose life and sacrifices would live on eternally in the hearts of every freedom and peace-loving across the occupied territory. He said that martyred Wani sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause.

He also expressed concern over the increase in human rights violations and illegal detention of the youth at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to come forward in a big way to stop India from killing innocent Kashmiris.

The ruthless suppression of dissent in the territory, he said, had resulted in the wholesale arrests and imprisonment of political workers, civil and rights activists. He said thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leadership, youth and activists, who have been arrested before and after 5th August 2019, have been languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Recent Stories

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

1 hour ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

1 hour ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

1 hour ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

5 hours ago
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

14 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

14 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

14 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

15 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan