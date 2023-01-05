UrduPoint.com

APHC Reminds UN Over Kashmir Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

APHC reminds UN over Kashmir resolution

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Kashmiris across the Line of Control and worldwide Thursday reminded the United Nations (UN) of its forgotten commitment regarding their right to plebiscite to decide their future through a democratic process.

Every year, Kashmiris observe January 5 as Right to Self-Determination to reaffirm their commitment to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian. It was on this day, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution, guaranteeing impartial plebiscite to Kashmiris.

"The question of the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite," the resolution said.

"As the Kashmir dispute enters into 76th Calendar year it is the responsibility of the UN and all the influential world governments to play their role to seek a peaceful solution of the lingering dispute awaiting final settlement," said senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in his message form Tihar Jail .

He urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take immediate notice of the systematic genocide of the Kashmiris by the Indian forces in Kashmir and put pressure on India to give the Kashmiri people the right to decide their political future by themselves.

"Decades have passed since Kashmiris were promised right to self-determination, however they are still waiting the World's biggest forum to fulfill its commitment," An APHC leader, Mushtaq Gilani told APP.

He said, it was responsibility of the United Nations to ensure implementation of its own resolutions however deplored that Kashmiris, who are fighting for right to self-determination, have been facing worst kind of state terrorism at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

He said, India's rejection of Kashmiris' basic right to self-determination was violation of UN charter and the denial of right to self-determination to Kashmiris was contrary to Indian claim of being a democratic republic.

APHC (AJK Chapter), Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani also reminded the UN of it's obligations towards the peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute.

In a statement issued here, he said, it was high time that the international community especially the UN comes forward and plays its much needed role to resolve the Kashmir issue and stop the ongoing violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kahsmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that India on August 5, 2019, through a unilateral action revoked article 370 and 35 A of its constitution, depriving the state of its special status. Since, then the Modi's fascist regime has intensified its crackdown and intensified state terrorism to silence Kashmiris' cry for right to self-determination through military might.

The government and people of Pakistan have always stood with Kashmiris to get freedom from India. The support would continue till Kashmiris achieve their goal of freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir January August 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

2 hours ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.