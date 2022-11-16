UrduPoint.com

APHC Reminds G20 countries Of Their Moral Obligations Towards Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK and Pakistan chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar here on Wednesday reminded the G20 countries of their moral obligations towards the resolution of Kashmir dispute and urged them to play their much-needed role to settle Kashmir dispute.

In a statement issued here, the APHC convener said G20 leaders, who were meeting for a two-day summit hosted by the Indonesian G20 presidency in Bali, must realize its strategic role in securing future global economic co-operation, growth and prosperity, which he said was not possible without the resolution of disputes.

Terming lasting peace as a key to achieve global economic stability and sustainable growth, Saghar said that in absence of peace the dream of economic prosperity cannot be materialized.

He said that the permanent peace was possible only if the lingering disputes such as the Kashmir conflict was resolved in a just and peaceful manner.

Referring to his recent letter addressed to the heads of G20 countries, Saghar said, India that had usurped the Kashmiris' fundamental political and human rights was reportedly planning to hold the next G20 summit in Kashmir- a globally recognised disputed territory.

"The Indian government's plan to conduct the next G20 summit in the occupied Kashmir is aimed at deflecting world attention away from the real issue of Kashmir", he said adding that by holding the high-profile summit in the disputed territory India wanted to lend legitimacy to its actions it had taken since 5th August 2019.

Urging G20 nations not to become a part of any such exercise, the APHC convener said that by bringing heads of G20 countries in Kashmir Indian government wanted to lend legitimacy to its actions it had taken since 5th August 2019.

Hailing G20 nations for their upright stance on people's right to self-determination, the APHC convener said, "The people of the occupied Kashmir hope that the G20 countries that have been championing human rights and civil liberties would take into account the disputed nature of the state and influence the government of India to change the venue of the summit".

"We do hope that the G20 countries who had voted in favor of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir would not get swayed by Indian propaganda and instead ask India to resolve the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions", he said.

