APHC resents killings, arrests during unrelenting CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are living without all basic human rights as they are facing unrelenting cordon and search operations unleashed by Indian army and police for the past 35 months.

The APHC leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said, killings, fake encounters, arrests and house raids have become order of the day especially after revocation of Kashmir's special status by India on August 5, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from Indian Tihar jail while expressing serious concern over genocide of Kashmiris by Indian forces said that the RSS backed Indian rulers and agencies were rapidly committing massacres of the Kashmiris.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the illegal occupation as Jammu and Kashmir has been recognized by the UN as a disputed territory, and the World Body has passed several resolutions for its final settlement.

He said that the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were butchering Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority into a minority. He maintained that the people of Kashmir would continue their peaceful struggle for right to self determination.

Other APHC leaders and organizations including Abdul Ahad Parra, Dr Musaib, Advocate Davindar Singh Behal, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that India had stepped up its brutalities in the occupied territory. They urged the UN and other world powers to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

The leaders urged India to give up its military and communal policy on Kashmir and grant the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by its leaders.