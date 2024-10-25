APHC Reviews Preparation, Protest Programs On Kashmir Black Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) here on Friday held a meeting to review the preparation and protest programs regarding the Kashmir Black Day aims to pressurize India to impede its atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiri people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) here on Friday held a meeting to review the preparation and protest programs regarding the Kashmir Black Day aims to pressurize India to impede its atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiri people.
The meeting was chaired by APHC Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Butt. During the meeting, it was decided that all political, religious and social parties of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir including students of Liberation Cell, Pakistan Sweet Home and other schools of thought were invited to participate in the protest, said a press release.
Remember, October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days in the history of Kashmir, when the Indian imperialism, in open violation of all international laws, landed its army in Srinagar.
The people of the state never recognized this Indian illegal occupation and started a movement against it which continues till today. There will be a huge protest demonstration observe here on October 27th Sunday against this imperialist occupation.
Former convener Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Mian Muzaffar, Imtiaz Wani, Adeel Mushtaq, Mohammad Ashraf Dar participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists1 minute ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari53 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered57 seconds ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali58 seconds ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tarar49 seconds ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi52 seconds ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests four of robbers gang53 seconds ago
-
CM expresses resent on delay of Quetta’s beautification work55 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 12 Years imprisonment33 seconds ago
-
Attack on prisoner vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza34 seconds ago