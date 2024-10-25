APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) here on Friday held a meeting to review the preparation and protest programs regarding the Kashmir Black Day aims to pressurize India to impede its atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) here on Friday held a meeting to review the preparation and protest programs regarding the Kashmir Black Day aims to pressurize India to impede its atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiri people.

The meeting was chaired by APHC Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Butt. During the meeting, it was decided that all political, religious and social parties of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir including students of Liberation Cell, Pakistan Sweet Home and other schools of thought were invited to participate in the protest, said a press release.

Remember, October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days in the history of Kashmir, when the Indian imperialism, in open violation of all international laws, landed its army in Srinagar.

The people of the state never recognized this Indian illegal occupation and started a movement against it which continues till today. There will be a huge protest demonstration observe here on October 27th Sunday against this imperialist occupation.

Former convener Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Mian Muzaffar, Imtiaz Wani, Adeel Mushtaq, Mohammad Ashraf Dar participated in the meeting.