APHC says 1947 Jammu massacre worst tragedy in human history

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has stated that the Jammu carnage of 1947 is one of the largest massacres and the worst tragedy in human history.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar while paying rich tributes to the Jammu martyrs of 1947, said that the Jammu carnage was one of the biggest massacres and the worst tragedy in human history.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri Muslims were massacred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, the Indian Army, and Hindutva communal forces, including the RSS and Jansang, in various parts of the Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November 1947.

He urged the people to observe November 6 as Martyrs’ Day and renew the pledge that the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

The APHC stated that the RSS-backed Hindutva BJP government of India took the decision to abrogate the special status of IIOJK in August 2019 on communal lines, and since then, the Kashmiris have faced gradual disempowerment.

The statement noted that Modi, Shah, and the RSS chief are following the British policy of divide-and-rule politics to create a wedge between Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and others. He maintained that the people of the occupied territory have rejected New Delhi’s illegal decision and stand in solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

The APHC leader appealed to the Kashmiris to commemorate the historic Jammu Martyrs’ Day on both sides of the Line of Control and in the rest of the world to pay tributes to the martyrs of the freedom movement.

He also urged the public to organize anti-India demonstrations, seminars, and symposiums on that day.

He stated that the non-Kashmiri RSS-BJP Hindutva authorities in the territory are intent on turning Kashmir into a graveyard, for which over one million trigger-happy troops have been deployed. Killing, torture, arson, arrests, and atrocities have become the order of the day, he added.

He noted that lakhs of non-state Hindu fanatics have been granted domicile and are being settled in the occupied territory. These zealots are being trained, funded, and armed by the Indian Army to carry out genocide against Muslims in IIOJK, he lamented.

The APHC spokesman expressed solidarity with those injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar on Sunday. He questioned how such grenade blasts could occur in public and busy markets when there is a heavy deployment of Indian forces everywhere. He added that such incidents are the handiwork of Indian forces and their agencies to instill fear, defame the Kashmir freedom struggle, and target peace-loving Kashmiri youth.

APHC leader urged the people to remain vigilant and unite to foil the Hindutva conspiracy, vowing that Kashmiris would never give up and will fight until the last drop of their blood. He also appealed to the world to come forward and save humanity in Kashmir.

APHC also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar also expressed condolences over the death of Mirwaiz Ahmad Shah.