APHC Says BJP Grabbing Waqf Land, Property In IIOJK To Fulfil Evil Agenda

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

APHC says BJP grabbing Waqf land, property in IIOJK to fulfil evil agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership has strongly condemned the conspiracies being hatched by RSS-backed Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to grab land and 32000 properties of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf board across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the BJP, which has virtually taken over control of the Waqf Board through its handpicked chairperson, intends to occupy the land of Eidgah, Srinagar, which is revered by the Kashmiris for its historical Martyrs Graveyard and hundreds of years' association with the place, said a press release here.

The RSS and BJP nexus, the Hurriyat leadership added, wants to turn Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board into a major tool to finance and implement the Hindutva agenda in the occupied territory.

The APHC leadership pointed out that the BJP is taking into possession all religiously and politically significant places and positions in the Kashmir valley to efface the Muslim identity of the Kashmiri people, while in Jammu the RSS is openly imparting military training to its cadres in the name of Indian army-sponsored 'Shakha Sangam' programme to carry out a 1947-like massacre of Muslims in the region.

