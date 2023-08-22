Open Menu

APHC Seeks Intervention By International Community For Release Of Kashmiri Detainees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the Modi-led government has stepped up its state terrorism since 5 August 2019 when New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

A report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service ,the troops have martyred over 96,230 innocent Kashmiris and subjected more than eight thousand to custodial disappearance since January 1989.

It pointed out that unabated Indian state terrorism has rendered more than 22, 962 women widowed and over 107,908 children orphaned.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagarhas appealed the United Nations and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees including APHC leaders and activists stuffed under inhuman conditions in jails of India and the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, a strong protest march was taken out in Jammu against the deceitful tactics being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party to fleece innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied territory.

