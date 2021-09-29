UrduPoint.com

APHC Seeks Probe By UN Into Brutalities Of Indian Troops In Tral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

APHC seeks probe by UN into brutalities of Indian troops in Tral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the fresh escalation in the killing spree and human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces and said that the blood stained soil of the territory speaks volumes about the tyranny being endured by its freedom-loving people, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Uri, Baramulla and Bandipora, said that the sacred blood of our martyrs is writing a bright future of our freedom movement, which cannot be erased through widespread genocide and untold atrocities perpetrated by Indian fascist regime and its forces in Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Strongly condemning the ransacking of several villages in Tral town of Pulwama district in the dark of night by Indian troops hailing from a local Indian army camp, he said that people were forced out of their homes, beaten up while young girls were molested.

He deplored that this has become a routine matter in the presence of one million Indian occupation troops.

The APHC leader hailed the valour and courage of the local people to dare the occupation troops by protesting against the brazen military action and chanting pro-freedom slogans. He sought the help of the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other international organisations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Community of Red cross to take serious action against the mass killings and human rights abuses at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the nook and corner of the occupied territory.

The APHC Secretary General also demanded open intervention by the United Nations to stop the genocide and human rights abuses and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, at the earliest.

Related Topics

India Army United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Amnesty International Young Jammu Srinagar Media All From Blood Million

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

36 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

36 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

38 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

51 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.