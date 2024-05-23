APHC seeks urgent global action to safeguard Kashmiris' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Thursday has urged Pakistan to rally the international community to intervene and protect the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the threat posed by Indian occupation forces and the anti-Kashmir agendas of the BJP-RSS led regime in India.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar appealed to peace-loving nations worldwide to urgently address the peril faced by Kashmiri leaders, youth, journalists, human rights defenders, Ulemas, and activists, who are at risk of being terrorized, harassed, and detained on false charges in the territory.

The leadership emphasized Pakistan’s role as a key party to the Kashmir dispute, urging it to take effective measures to highlight the monstrous threat to the lives of millions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement also called for the release of political detainees, including Hurriyat leaders, and criticized the framing of charges against Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Syeda Asiya Andarib, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar and others.

The APHC viewed this as part of the BJP’s strategy to suppress the ongoing political voice and leave it leaderless.