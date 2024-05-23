APHC Seeks Urgent Global Action To Safeguard Kashmiris' Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Thursday has urged Pakistan to rally the international community to intervene and protect the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the threat posed by Indian occupation forces and the anti-Kashmir agendas of the BJP-RSS led regime in India.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar appealed to peace-loving nations worldwide to urgently address the peril faced by Kashmiri leaders, youth, journalists, human rights defenders, Ulemas, and activists, who are at risk of being terrorized, harassed, and detained on false charges in the territory.
The leadership emphasized Pakistan’s role as a key party to the Kashmir dispute, urging it to take effective measures to highlight the monstrous threat to the lives of millions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The statement also called for the release of political detainees, including Hurriyat leaders, and criticized the framing of charges against Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Syeda Asiya Andarib, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar and others.
The APHC viewed this as part of the BJP’s strategy to suppress the ongoing political voice and leave it leaderless.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia bars visit visa holders from entering Makkah during Hajj season6 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects seven more connections6 minutes ago
-
Naqvi presides meeting, directs NADRA to make national registration policy16 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad takes measures to ensure safety amidst weltering heat16 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp organized to provides health services to patients in Matiari16 minutes ago
-
26 districts in three provinces severely affected by searing heatwave: Romina26 minutes ago
-
Admin imposes ban on collection of sacrificial animals’ hides without NOC26 minutes ago
-
SWORD to setup drinking water camp on 25 May26 minutes ago
-
CDA announces six month paid internship to fresh graduates36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must revisit foreign policy options, explore new dimensions of interacting more independent ..36 minutes ago
-
Wild bear kills mother of three children in Balakot56 minutes ago
-
Bani police arrest three robbers56 minutes ago