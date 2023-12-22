All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday urged the international community to play an effective role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by UN Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday urged the international community to play an effective role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement Spokesman for APHC said Narendra Modi-led Indian government has usurped all fundamental rights of the people of IIOJK, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, Indian forces personnel continued massive cordon and search operations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts for the second consecutive day, today, subjecting the locals to severe harassment.

Indian Army, paramilitary and police personnel launched violent search operations in these districts after the killing of five soldiers and injuring several others in an attack in the Surankote area of Poonch, the other day.

The residents of the Nowpora Wagoora area of Baramulla district staged a protest against the anti-people policies of the occupation authorities.

The protesters, carrying empty pots and vessels, expressed their anger against the authorities for failing to provide drinking water to the residents.