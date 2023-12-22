Open Menu

APHC Seeks World's Intervention In Settlement Of Kashmir Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 09:53 PM

APHC seeks world's intervention in settlement of Kashmir dispute

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday urged the international community to play an effective role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by UN Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday urged the international community to play an effective role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement Spokesman for APHC said Narendra Modi-led Indian government has usurped all fundamental rights of the people of IIOJK, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, Indian forces personnel continued massive cordon and search operations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts for the second consecutive day, today, subjecting the locals to severe harassment.

Indian Army, paramilitary and police personnel launched violent search operations in these districts after the killing of five soldiers and injuring several others in an attack in the Surankote area of Poonch, the other day.

The residents of the Nowpora Wagoora area of Baramulla district staged a protest against the anti-people policies of the occupation authorities.

The protesters, carrying empty pots and vessels, expressed their anger against the authorities for failing to provide drinking water to the residents.

Related Topics

India Attack Resolution Protest Army Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Water All Government

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish envoy discuss ties

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish envoy discuss ties

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto files nomintion papers for NA-128 c ..

Bilawal Bhutto files nomintion papers for NA-128 constituency

6 minutes ago
 Regional Head Federal Ombudsman held open court in ..

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman held open court in Larkana

6 minutes ago
 SSP Keamari dismisses 9 officials for crimes, 2 fo ..

SSP Keamari dismisses 9 officials for crimes, 2 for absenteeism

6 minutes ago
 Sports activities too important for young generati ..

Sports activities too important for young generation: Mayor Karachi Barrister Mu ..

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio ..

DC chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive starting from Jan 8

6 minutes ago
No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general electi ..

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general elections

28 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns firing incident in South Wazirist ..

Bilawal condemns firing incident in South Waziristan

6 minutes ago
 Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted ..

Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

6 minutes ago
 Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter Univ ..

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

32 minutes ago
 5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof ..

5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof security on Christmas

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan