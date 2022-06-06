UrduPoint.com

APHC Senior Leader Musaddiq Aadil Passes Away In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 10:10 AM

APHC Senior leader Musaddiq Aadil passes away in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader, Mohammad Musaddiq Aadil passed away at his hometown in Sopore, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Musaddiq Aadil was among prominent pro-freedom leaders and was an uncompromising campaigner against Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had been ill for several months. His funeral will be held at Iqbal Market in Sopore town.

He was jailed for several years after 1965. He was also a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and currently chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Front.

The younger brother of the leader was arrested and disappeared in custody by Indian troops in early 1990s in Sopore town.

APHC leaders including APHC AJK leader and representative of Peoples Political Front Jammu and Kashmir AJK Hassan-AL-Bana expressing solidarity with the bereaved family said Musaddiq Aadil had struggled all his life for his people and their right to self-determination.

He suffered incarceration and torture by the brutal occupation forces of India but remained resolute.

They prayed for heavenly abode for Musaddiq Aadil and conveyed their condolences to his family and well wishers.

