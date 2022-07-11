UrduPoint.com

APHC Senior Leader Warns Against Leaving Kashmir Dispute Unaddressed In South Asia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2022 | 12:10 PM

APHC senior leader warns against leaving Kashmir dispute unaddressed in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that Kashmir is a conflict between India and Pakistan since 1947 which is the main hindrance to peace between the two neighboring countries.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while addressing an Eid congregation at Botingoo Jamia masjid in Sopore, Baramulla district he said war is no answer to any problem. "War only brings destruction and should never be preferred over peace. We seek peace in whole world particularly in South Asia." However, referring to the lingering Kashmir dispute, he said, "Peace can never be achieved in vacuum and in the presence of conflicts between countries.

""Unfortunately three nuclear powers have locked horns on the Kashmir dispute which if not timely addressed through a sustained and result-oriented dialogue process between Pakistan and India, no one can check the situation from taking an ugly turn," he warned.

Professor Butt urged the international community particularly the UN Security Council to intervene and facilitate a dialogue process between Pakistan and India to resolve the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

