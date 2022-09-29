APHC serious concerns over surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib and Dr Musaib in their separate statements in Srinagar condemned the killing of youth, harassment and arrest of innocent people and continued illegal detention of political prisoners by Indian troops and police in the territory.

They said the atrocities by Indian forces' personnel are aimed at creating a sense of fear among the masses.

However, they made it clear that such brutal tactics cannot subdue the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment and they will continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

The APHC leaders also denounced the undeclared economic blockade of Kashmiri fruit growers by the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

They said Modi regime is crushing the economy of Kashmiri people, the same way Israel did in Palestine and called upon the international community to put pressure on India to ensure unhindered access of fruit-laden trucks to the markets outside the occupied territory.