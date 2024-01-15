APHC Slams BJP Regime For Imposing Hindutva Agenda In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the conspiracies hatched by India with help of its puppet regime and military establishment against Kashmiris’ righteous demand for the right to self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said after repealing the special status of IIOJK, the BJP-led Indian government has turned the occupied territory into a battleground making all-out efforts to suppress the freedom movement.
He said India is importing the Israeli model of state terrorism to change the demographic character of IIOJK by grabbing more and more land for military purposes, seizing properties from civilians and robbing natural resources.
Besides, New Delhi is also conspiring to choke local businesses and is terminating Muslim employees from the civil administration.
The APHC asked New Delhi to stop violating international laws and agreements and allow the people of Kashmir to decide their political future by themselves through a free and fair plebiscite as recommended by the UN Security Council resolutions.
The spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the illegal and arbitrary arrests of human rights activists, journalists as well as Hurriyat leaders and activists on fictitious grounds in the territory.
He urged the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to take action on the brazen violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir by India.
