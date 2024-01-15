Open Menu

APHC Slams BJP Regime For Imposing Hindutva Agenda In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

APHC slams BJP regime for imposing Hindutva agenda in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the conspiracies hatched by India with help of its puppet regime and military establishment against Kashmiris’ righteous demand for the right to self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said after repealing the special status of IIOJK, the BJP-led Indian government has turned the occupied territory into a battleground making all-out efforts to suppress the freedom movement.

He said India is importing the Israeli model of state terrorism to change the demographic character of IIOJK by grabbing more and more land for military purposes, seizing properties from civilians and robbing natural resources.

Besides, New Delhi is also conspiring to choke local businesses and is terminating Muslim employees from the civil administration.

The APHC asked New Delhi to stop violating international laws and agreements and allow the people of Kashmir to decide their political future by themselves through a free and fair plebiscite as recommended by the UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the illegal and arbitrary arrests of human rights activists, journalists as well as Hurriyat leaders and activists on fictitious grounds in the territory.

He urged the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to take action on the brazen violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir by India.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

3 minutes ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

2 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan