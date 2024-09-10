Open Menu

APHC Sounds Alarm Over Worsening Plight Of Kashmiri Detainees In Indian Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM

APHC sounds alarm over worsening plight of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has issued a stark warning over the deteriorating condition of Kashmiri political leaders and youth languishing in Indian jails, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a scathing statement, APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas condemned the Indian government’s relentless crackdown on Kashmiri voices, stressing that the use of brute force will never quell the Kashmiris’ unwavering resolve for self-determination.

Minhas emphasized that the Hurriyat Conference remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, but the Indian government’s aggressive militarization and silencing of political dissent have pushed the territory to the brink of catastrophe.

The APHC has urgently appealed to the United Nations to intervene and secure the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris, while also calling on the international community to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in the occupied territory. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to India’s atrocities in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Resolution World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Rashid Jammu Media All Government

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

2 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

16 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

16 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

16 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan