APHC Sounds Alarm Over Worsening Plight Of Kashmiri Detainees In Indian Jails
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has issued a stark warning over the deteriorating condition of Kashmiri political leaders and youth languishing in Indian jails, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a scathing statement, APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas condemned the Indian government’s relentless crackdown on Kashmiri voices, stressing that the use of brute force will never quell the Kashmiris’ unwavering resolve for self-determination.
Minhas emphasized that the Hurriyat Conference remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, but the Indian government’s aggressive militarization and silencing of political dissent have pushed the territory to the brink of catastrophe.
The APHC has urgently appealed to the United Nations to intervene and secure the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris, while also calling on the international community to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in the occupied territory. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to India’s atrocities in Kashmir.
