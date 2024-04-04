APHC Stresses For Kashmir Resolution In Historical Perspective
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Confernce (APHC) has stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical context in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said that iron-fist and militaristic policy adopted by BJP led Hindutva government to subdue the Kashmiri people could not break their freedom resolve.
He said that snatching of civilian properties, eviction of Kashmiris from their lands and termination of local employees from jobs were part of the ongoing settler colonialism campaign unleashed by Modi regime in IIOJK.
He said the Hindutva government has opened flood-gates for non-locals from all over India to settle on the Kashmiris’ lands and fill vacancies in various departments under the wicked plan to change the demography of the territory.
He said that the Kashmiris were peace-loving people and wanted the settlement the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective through peaceful means and in accordance with their aspirations.
He also expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory and urged the world human rights organizations to help in their early release.
The APHC spokesman called upon the United Nations to prevent India from carrying out settler colonialism agenda on Israeli pattern in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and facilitate the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farewell held in honor of retired SP Chitral2 minutes ago
-
Environment committee allowed to set up 10 businesses2 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers banned at Delhi’s historic Eidgah3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 564 kg drugs in four operations3 minutes ago
-
DC takes action against extra fare charging from passengers3 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs forty shops in Sahiwal3 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan's magazine Aahang becomes part of Federal Govt's combined media list3 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Experts convene to define Climate Resilient Water Governance Models in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Railways instructed to tighten security in trains, at stations during Eid13 minutes ago
-
Dera sanitation workers demand payment of pending salaries before Eid13 minutes ago
-
Hostel for foreign student inaugurated at UoS:13 minutes ago