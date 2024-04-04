APHC stresses for Kashmir resolution in historical perspective

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Confernce (APHC) has stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical context in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said that iron-fist and militaristic policy adopted by BJP led Hindutva government to subdue the Kashmiri people could not break their freedom resolve.

He said that snatching of civilian properties, eviction of Kashmiris from their lands and termination of local employees from jobs were part of the ongoing settler colonialism campaign unleashed by Modi regime in IIOJK.

He said the Hindutva government has opened flood-gates for non-locals from all over India to settle on the Kashmiris’ lands and fill vacancies in various departments under the wicked plan to change the demography of the territory.

He said that the Kashmiris were peace-loving people and wanted the settlement the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective through peaceful means and in accordance with their aspirations.

He also expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory and urged the world human rights organizations to help in their early release.

The APHC spokesman called upon the United Nations to prevent India from carrying out settler colonialism agenda on Israeli pattern in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and facilitate the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.