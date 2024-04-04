Open Menu

APHC Stresses For Kashmir Resolution In Historical Perspective

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

APHC stresses for Kashmir resolution in historical perspective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Confernce (APHC) has stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical context in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said that iron-fist and militaristic policy adopted by BJP led Hindutva government to subdue the Kashmiri people could not break their freedom resolve.

He said that snatching of civilian properties, eviction of Kashmiris from their lands and termination of local employees from jobs were part of the ongoing settler colonialism campaign unleashed by Modi regime in IIOJK.

He said the Hindutva government has opened flood-gates for non-locals from all over India to settle on the Kashmiris’ lands and fill vacancies in various departments under the wicked plan to change the demography of the territory.

He said that the Kashmiris were peace-loving people and wanted the settlement the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective through peaceful means and in accordance with their aspirations.

He also expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory and urged the world human rights organizations to help in their early release.

The APHC spokesman called upon the United Nations to prevent India from carrying out settler colonialism agenda on Israeli pattern in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and facilitate the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Rashid Jammu Srinagar Media All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

16 minutes ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

47 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

57 minutes ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

4 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

13 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

13 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

14 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

14 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan