APHC Stresses Kashmir Settlement Through Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmir dispute is the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India and the two countries should resolve it through a peaceful dialogue process.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar today said war is no option which only brings destruction and which should never happen but in the presence of conflicts and tense situations anything can happen.
He said everything can be achieved peacefully through a dialogue process.
He maintained that the leaderships of Pakistan and India had to act wisely for a better future for the people of South Asia, in particular, and for the whole world, in general, as there is a desire for peace but peace cannot be achieved in a vacuum and in the presence of conflicts.
So, he added, the leaderships of Pakistan and India should sit across a table and find an amicable solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute as per wishes and sentiments of the people of Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM expresses grief over death of renowned Pashto artist Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah22 minutes ago
-
PHA begins in-house cultivation of sustainable grass22 minutes ago
-
Reduction in 'Mianwali Express 'train fare demanded:42 minutes ago
-
Parents to administer measles vaccine to children:DC1 hour ago
-
Death toll in Hyderabad cylinder blast climbs to 101 hour ago
-
Inamullah completes PhD in Pashto2 hours ago
-
MS Bahawalpur Hospital for intake of ORS water2 hours ago
-
Hot dust raising winds likely to persist in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 request parents to not allow children to go to canals for bathing2 hours ago
-
PML-N MPA visits THQ hospital,inspect health facilities:2 hours ago
-
SAU exhibits start-ups, research products at 3rd Sindh Research Technology Exhibition2 hours ago
-
Abbottabad Lawyers’ delegation calls on Chief Justice PHC2 hours ago