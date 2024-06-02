APHC stresses Kashmir settlement through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmir dispute is the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India and the two countries should resolve it through a peaceful dialogue process.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar today said war is no option which only brings destruction and which should never happen but in the presence of conflicts and tense situations anything can happen.

He said everything can be achieved peacefully through a dialogue process.

He maintained that the leaderships of Pakistan and India had to act wisely for a better future for the people of South Asia, in particular, and for the whole world, in general, as there is a desire for peace but peace cannot be achieved in a vacuum and in the presence of conflicts.

So, he added, the leaderships of Pakistan and India should sit across a table and find an amicable solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute as per wishes and sentiments of the people of Kashmir.