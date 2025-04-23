APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir and Pakistan Branch has termed the cowardly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam as an inhumane and despicable act.

Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, General Secretary Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed, Secretary Information Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and all other representatives unanimously said that we firmly believe that Indian agencies are involved behind this heinous incident, which has always been busy in nefarious efforts to disrupt the law and order situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and defame the Kashmir freedom movement.

The nationwide protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill recently passed by the Indian Parliament has left the Modi government in a state of panic. India is hatching such heinous conspiracies to divert attention from its shameful defeat and to throw dust in the eyes of the international community.

He further said that it was a matter of concern that whenever a high-ranking government official from the United States visits India, such violent incidents occur. This is a clear example that reveals the desperate mentality of the Indian government and its flimsy efforts to shore up its declining reputation at the global level. By justifying such attacks, they not only want to link the legitimate and peaceful freedom struggle of the Kashmiris with terrorism, but also try unsuccessfully to mislead the international community.

He said that we consider it necessary to refer to the bitter incidents of the past in this regard. The tragic incident of Chhattisgarh Pura is still etched in the minds and hearts of Kashmiris. The Indian army was directly involved in this incident and dozens of innocent members of the Sikh community were brutally and mercilessly killed.

The purpose of this incident was also to defame the peaceful movement of Kashmir by giving it a communal and terrorist color.

The attack on tourists in Pahalgam is also a link in this chain. By carrying out such actions, Indian agencies want to give the impression that the situation in the Kashmir freedom movement is not normal and there is no security for foreigners here. Their aim is to harm the right-based Kashmir freedom movement at the international level and convince the world that the Kashmir freedom movement is a terrorist movement.

He said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference clearly declares that the Kashmiri people will not give up their peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination under any circumstances. These high-handed actions of the Indian government cannot demoralize the Kashmiris. We demand the international community to take notice of these nefarious tactics of the Indian government and realize the serious human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

We demand that an impartial and transparent investigation be conducted into the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and the real culprits involved in it be exposed and brought to justice. The Kashmiri people have been peace-loving and hospitable. The aim of this attack is to defame Kashmiris on a global scale.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference expresses its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the killed and injured tourists and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured. We reiterate our resolve that the Kashmiri people will continue their legitimate struggle at all costs and achieve freedom from Indian occupation.